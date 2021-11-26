Tomlinson’s Distributes 60,000 Pounds Of Food To 35+ Area Rescues For The 3rd Time In 2021

Kate Knecht with Tomlinson’s stopped by Studio 512 to talk about Tomlinson’s third food distribution for 2021, which involves over 60,000 pounds of pet food.

What makes this level of food distribution possible?

“Every holiday season, we host a pet food drive in all of our stores. We are still giving away food from last year’s drive. So much food is donated that our rescue partners can’t take it all in at once, so we break it out into three distributions throughout the year.”

Is this your third one of these distributions this year alone?

“60,000 lbs is a lot of food: two semi-trucks’ worth, in fact. And, it’s only 1/3 of the total amount that we’ve distributed this year. It’s a big operation, but it makes a huge impact for our local rescues.”

What impact does it make? To whom does all of this food go?

“This food is distributed to over 35 local animal rescues, including local animal shelters, foster-based organizations, and even a few wildlife rescues. These donations help all of these organizations to keep rescue animals well-fed and healthy until they can be adopted. And, by preserving funds that would otherwise be spent on food, these organizations can take in more animals with medical needs, etc. The ripple effect of these food donations goes on and on”

This segment is paid for by Tomlinson’s and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.