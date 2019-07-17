Tom Kha Coconut Soup With Thai Fresh

Thai Fresh Owner and Chef Jam Sanitchat gave Steph a lesson on making Tom Kha Soup, a delicious coconut soup bursting with flavor. The recipe is below and if you can’t find all the right ingredients, Thai Fresh has a grocery section with imported goods from Thailand that may be hard to come by at your local grocer.

Thai Fresh is committed to bringing you authentic Thai meals that are made with fresh local ingredients whenever possible. All meats are raised in Texas and free of antibiotics and hormones. They keep things fresh by bringing in seasonal vegetables and herbs from local farms and their own garden.

For more information you can go to Thai-fresh.com

Coconut soup

Serve 5-7

1 can 13.5 oz. coconut milk

2 cups water or chicken stock or vegetable stock

¼ tsp. salt

1 teaspoon palm sugar (any brand would do or sub regular sugar)

1 stalk lemongrass, outer layers removed, cut to 1 ½ inch pieces, bruised

6 slices galangal

3 kaffir lime leaves, torn into smaller pieces

1 ½ cup chicken, pork, shrimp, beef, or fried tofu

2 cups button mushroom or oyster mushrooms, sliced or torn

Sauce (combined in a bowl)

3 tbsp. fish sauce or 2½ tbsp. soy sauce (add ½ tsp. sugar if using soy sauce)

4 tbsp. lime juice

1/2 tsp minced Thai Chilies or more for spicier soup

1 tbsp. cilantro leaves

Directions:

In a pot combine stock or water with coconut milk. Bring to boil. Add galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. Add sugar and salt. Simmer for a couple of minutes. Add chicken, simmer about 2 minutes, add mushrooms. Turn down the heat and continue to simmer until chicken is cooked, about 5-7 minutes. Add prepared sauce and serve.