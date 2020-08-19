Tofu Is Looking For Her ‘Fur-Ever’ Home

ATTENTION ALL CAT LOVERS: we have a beautiful cat that is looking for her forever home. Her name is Tofu! Tofu is the perfect laidback companion.

Tofu is 6 years old and loves to curl up in your lap for a nap as you watch TV or read a book. She’ll greet you when you come home by brushing up on your legs. She spends most of her day napping in the sunlight or snuggling with you. Tofu even comes to you for snuggles when you call her name! She wasn’t interested in playing when she first came to APA!, but over time she has become more playful!

The perfect home for this little lady would be calm and serene. Tofu enjoys her peace and quiet so a home with dogs or young children may not be the best for her. If you can provide a safe space for Tofu to sunbathe and nap, come meet her soon!

Tofu has tested positive for Feline Leukemia. FeLV is not a type of cancer. It’s a virus that causes a weaker immune system and often a shorter life-span. For the most part, ‘FeLVies’ are just like any other cat.

APA! waives the adoption fees of these cats, and provides FeLV-related treatment and support post-adoption. Tofu can only live with other FeLV+ cats, but dogs and other animals are just fine!

Learn more about adopting and fostering HERE!

Other Events Happening:

Clear The Shelters

Clear the Shelters in underway and it’s happening a bit different this year. Instead of just one day of working to clear the shelters, APA is pushing to get their animals in homes all of August – whether that be fostering or adopting.

Everything is virtual so you can go to their website to find the perfect companion for you!

We had a great showing of fosters at the beginning of the pandemic but we’re seeing a bit of a decline so we’re definitely in need more to ensure at-risk shelter pets find a place to call home. If you aren’t able to bring in a pet to your home this month, donations help as well! Your money goes right back towards our lifesaving programs so we can save even more animals in need. You can find all of our available animals and where to donate on our website!

Paddle For Puppies

For the past nine years, Austin Subaru has supported APA’s Parvo Puppy ICU with Paddle for Puppies, hosted at Rowing Dock. Unfortunately, due to COVID as well as the blue algae, they are not able to hold this fundraiser as year’s past. It was important to Austin Subaru to find a way to support these precious lives, so they’re sponsoring a quarantine edition paddle for puppies t-shirt campaign!

T-shirts are $25, or you can do a t-shirt/bandana combo for $30. Go to Austin Pets Alive!’s online shop to purchase!