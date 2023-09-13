Kyle Hawley founded Letterpress PLAY with two goals in mind: sharing the magic of letterpress printing with the world and encouraging others to consider sustainable choices.

“At Letterpress PLAY, we craft beautiful quality goods from our studio in Austin, TX and curate products from local artisans and makers. We believe everyone, big or small, deserves to experience the joy of creating with their hands. That’s why it’s our mission to foster community and play for everyone through our products.

Using wooden type and letterpress machines, we let our imaginations run wild as we handcraft one-of-a-kind and sustainable toys, stationery, and garments. That’s right – we do it all with mother earth in mind. All our products are made with biodegradable packaging, recyclable paper, natural dyes, organic cotton, and with zero-waste in mind.”

Join Letterpress PLAY for a delightful adventure at their upcoming Toddler Tuesday Storytime on August 22 at 11:30 AM! Perfect for the little ones who might not be off to school just yet, this event promises a morning of pure fun.

Stop by for an engaging story session featuring two beloved children’s books that are bound to capture young imaginations. After the stories, we’ll dive into a creative paper craft activity that’s both entertaining and educational.

It’s the perfect opportunity for your little explorer to enjoy a fun outing, discover new tales, and unleash their artistic talents.

Conveniently located right across the street from our South Congress Bungalow, ample free parking is available for those arriving by car. No reservations required, so come on in and immerse yourselves in the magic of storytelling.

Letterpress PLAY also has a Halloween Toddler Tuesday Storytime on 10/31 at 11:30 AM.