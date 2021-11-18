Toast To The Season With Cantaloupe Island

Cantaloupe Island is Austin’s newest craft cocktail delivery service that was born with a mission to satisfy libation needs for gatherings and events of all sizes.

Founded by Richard Thomas, a Texan and tenured NYC bartender who recently moved back to Austin to launch Cantaloupe Island.

With office holiday parties, Friendsgivings, Thanksgiving, Christmas parties, NYE celebrations, and more just around the corner, Cantaloupe Island checks off all the boxes for your event hosting needs.

Cantaloupe Island allows hosts to provide delicious, craft cocktails for their guests without the tedious steps of collecting supplies and equipment or hiring bartenders. Delivery includes everything you need: cups, garnish, ice, ice buckets, scoops, garnishes, and more. Their team sets it up and takes it away.

They’ve partnered with local favorite Austin Shaker to source all their spirits.

They use fresh ingredients. All juices are hand-squeezed, the syrups and bitters are made in-house, they make fresh ice and even carbonate their own drinks.

Special holiday drinks are available right now including the drink, Cuffing Season.

Cuffing Season Recipe:

2oz Laird’s Straight Apple Brandy

.5oz Spiced Fig syrup

Orange twist garnish

Build in a rocks glass over large ice cubes. Stir and express oils from the orange peel over the drink before dropping it in the glass. Enjoy!

Spiced Fig Syrup Recipe:

16oz turbinado simple syrup

4oz (by weight) dried figs, finely chopped

1Tbsp whole cloves

1tsp black walnut extract or black walnut bitters

Add simple syrup, cloves and figs to a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and allow to cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Strain, add black walnut and refrigerate.

Cantaloupe Island is offering a special discount for the first 10 Studio512 viewers to book an order using the code “KXAN10”.