Toast To The Holidays With The Texas Fine Wine 2021 Bundle

Denise Clark with Texas Fine Wine joined Studio 512 to talk about their upcoming holiday bundle, which features great offerings from four local wineries:

Duchman Family Winery 2020 Roussanne : notes of pear, stone fruit, lemon/lime and minerality.

: notes of pear, stone fruit, lemon/lime and minerality. Pedernales Cellars 2018 Tempranillo Reserve : notes of blackberry, black cherry, vanilla and leather.

: notes of blackberry, black cherry, vanilla and leather. Spicewood Vineyards 2018 The Independence, Friesen Vineyards : blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, with notes of black plum, Black cherry, mocha and dark chocolate.

: blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, with notes of black plum, Black cherry, mocha and dark chocolate. Bending Branch Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Newsom Vineyards: notes of black cherry cola, clove and baking spices.

Get the Zoom link for the “talk and taste” — and more information about upcoming in-person events — at TexasFineWine.com.

Learn more about the wineries involved below:

Bending Branch Winery, Comfort

Bending Branch Winery, which embraces sustainable growing and winemaking practices, is known for its intense wines – from the high acidity in Picpoul Blanc to the bold tannins in Tannat. The winery also uses innovative winemaking processes such as Cryo-Maceration and Flash Détente to improve the color, structure and flavor of its red wines.

Duchman Family Winery, Driftwood

Working with the top growers in the state, Duchman Family Winery makes 100% Texas wines from carefully selected varieties suited for Texas, including many Italian grapes. Focusing on pure expression of fruit and Texas terroir, Duchman wines show precision, character and balance.

Pedernales Cellars, Stonewall

Pedernales Cellars is a boutique winery specializing in Spanish and Rhone-style wines. Its owners are sixth-generation Texans dedicated to handcrafted fine wines and sustainable practices. The estate vineyard, Kuhlken Vineyards, was planted in Texas’ oldest AVA, Bell Mountain, which is within the Texas Hill Country AVA.

Spicewood Vineyards, Spicewood

Spicewood Vineyards is one of the first Texas Hill Country wineries, established in 1992 and purchased by Ron Yates in 2007. It produces estate wines from 32 acres and a nearby 10-acre vineyard in Round Mountain. With a passion for Spanish varieties including Tempranillo, Graciano and Carignan, Spicewood Vineyards is also recognized for its estate Sauvignon Blanc.