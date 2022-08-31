Kuhlman Cellars is now offering a Summer Sippers Bundle. The $79 bundle includes three wines that are perfect for beating the summer heat: a white, a rosé, and an easy-to-pair light red. The bundle also includes two shatterproof GoVino wine glasses so wine enthusiasts can safely enjoy their new wines, poolside.

The Summer Sippers Bundle includes:

2017 Gypsum ($31 a la carte) – “Looking for a light red wine for summer? This blend of 35% Grenache, 25% Tempranillo, 24% Merlot, 12% Mourvedre, and 4% Carignan is a fruit-forward, easy-to-drink wine with fresh red fruit notes and soft tannins.”

Calcaria ($27 a la carte) – "This little gem offers a brilliant white gold color and incredible aromas of papaya, white peaches, pear, and honeysuckle that jump out of the glass. This is a true blend of many Mediterranean white varietals all grown successfully in Texas. Upon sipping you will discover a great balanced acidity with voluptuous jammy melon flavors that linger making this wine a perfect compliment to seafood dishes or citrus based salads."

Order the Summer Sippers Bundle here. Upgraded insulated summer shipping with cold packs in Texas is included for online orders over $199, while 2-Day shipping is only $30 for destinations outside of Texas. For more information, visit kuhlmancellars.com.

About Kuhlman Cellars:

Kuhlman Cellars believes wine promotes an appreciation of life’s journey. Lifelong wine lovers Chris and Jennifer Cobb founded an Estate vineyard to produce terroir-driven wines. Together with French winemaker and Texas wine pioneer Bénédicte Rhyne, they co-founded Kuhlman Cellars to craft wine representative of Old World winemaking principles. Kuhlman Cellars opened to the public in 2014. Located in the heart of the Texas wine country, Kuhlman Cellars is known for its signature wine and food pairings. The award-winning boutique winery is located on the Highway 290 Wine Trail between Fredericksburg and Johnson City and offers tours, tastings, educational wine seminars, and more at its Estate vineyard. For more information, visit KuhlmanCellars.com.