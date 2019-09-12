Toast The Trees At District Kitchen + Cocktails

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

District Kitchen + Cocktails is partnering with Angel’s Envy Bourbon to run a #ToastTheTrees cocktail menu all month long, with the goal of planting 30,000 trees. To plant a tree, guests are encouraged visit District’s Slaughter Lane location, order one of the following Angel’s Envy cocktails, take a picture of the cocktail and post the picture on Instagram with the hashtag #ToastTheTrees. Guests can also enter to win a $100 gift card to District Kitchen + Cocktails by tagging @districtaustin1 in each #ToastTheTrees photo.

District Kitchen + Cocktails x Angel’s Envy #ToastTheTrees Cocktail Menu:

The Lorax, $10
Angel’s Envy Bourbon, lemon juice, Mathilde raspberry liqueur, strawberry purée and ginger beer

Mind Your Trees and Qs, $11
Angel’s Envy Bourbon, liquor 43, Mandarine Napoleon, turbinado, Angostura + citrus bitters

Central Park, $12
Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Caffé Borghetti Espresso liqueur, Amaro Montenegro, turbinado and Angostura bitters

For more information, head to www.districtaustin.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss