Toast The Trees At District Kitchen + Cocktails

District Kitchen + Cocktails is partnering with Angel’s Envy Bourbon to run a #ToastTheTrees cocktail menu all month long, with the goal of planting 30,000 trees. To plant a tree, guests are encouraged visit District’s Slaughter Lane location, order one of the following Angel’s Envy cocktails, take a picture of the cocktail and post the picture on Instagram with the hashtag #ToastTheTrees. Guests can also enter to win a $100 gift card to District Kitchen + Cocktails by tagging @districtaustin1 in each #ToastTheTrees photo.
District Kitchen + Cocktails x Angel’s Envy #ToastTheTrees Cocktail Menu:
The Lorax, $10
Angel’s Envy Bourbon, lemon juice, Mathilde raspberry liqueur, strawberry purée and ginger beer
Mind Your Trees and Qs, $11
Angel’s Envy Bourbon, liquor 43, Mandarine Napoleon, turbinado, Angostura + citrus bitters
Central Park, $12
Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Caffé Borghetti Espresso liqueur, Amaro Montenegro, turbinado and Angostura bitters
For more information, head to www.districtaustin.com.