To-Go Cocktails Now Available From The Roosevelt Room

Justin Lavenue, owner and operator, of The Roosevelt Room, joined Studio 512 for a boozy way to kick off the work week! He helped Rosie and Steph with ways to use less-common liquors/liqueurs you might have hanging around the house, while we’re all trying to be bartenders from home.

Do you need an expert to do the work for you? The Roosevelt Room has just launched their to-go cocktail program! They’ve got signature cocktails, snacks, beers, wines and more. Pick-up orders are available every day between noon-8 p.m, and they’re also doing deliveries! Deliveries are made within a 25-mile radius of The Roosevelt Room each day between 4 p.m.-8 p.m. All orders for same-day-delivery must be placed by 3 p.m.

Recent months have been tough for the restaurant and bar industry. If you’d like to help with an extra donation, check out The Roosevelt Room’s GoFundMe for their staff members! Learn more about what’s next for The Roosevelt Room’s reopening on their website.