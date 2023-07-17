TK Tunchez, a self-identified queer, femme, Latinx maker and entrepreneur behind Austin’s premier WoC-centered monthly marketplace and cultural event, Frida Friday ATX. Founded in 2017, Friday ATX is an intersectional grassroots organization supporting over 250+ rotating BIPOC community creatives.

When TK first started hosting in-person events, registering on Eventbrite was the obvious choice due to its innovative and cutting-edge features. With the support of Eventbrite, the organization has expanded from artist markets to public, inclusive community events (Think: Lizzo-inspired self-care events and superhero-themed drag brunches).