Inspired by the 120+ distillery dogs rescued over the years, Tito’s Vodka for Dog People has recently unveiled its newest project “Impressions of Tito’s Distillery Dogs Over 25 Years”, a one-of-a-kind, 25-piece art collection featuring vibrant dog artwork created by renowned local and national artists. Housed at the Long Center for Performing Arts, the exhibit is free and open to the public through January 4, 2023.



Each portrait depicts a dog’s unique story and legacy of resilience, with featured work by local artists including Tom Jean Webb, Sam Soper, Saira Holland, Raine Lipscher, Lindsay Laser Smith, Judy Paul, John Walker, Joel Ganucheau, Jeff Skele, Hope Perkins, Erika Jane Amerika, Elissa Marie, and Amy Ringholz.



An important part of the story at Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the innate connection the company has with its canine counterparts. Since the beginning, Tito’s has been committed to rescuing and protecting animals and, through its Vodka for Dog People program has helped better the lives of pets and their families far and wide. Tito’s has teamed up with a number of organizations across the country to transport pets from dangerous situations to safety, giving them a chance to find families of their own.