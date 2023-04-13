Keeping Austin “weird” is Austin’s “premiere folk-lyric walking tour,” called “Titanic on 43rd Street,” from Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha, which returns this Saturday, April 15th, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Billed as a “four-block dimensional digression,” Patrick seamlessly ties the borders and history of the Titanic to Hyde Park neighborhood. Expect surprise guests along the way!

The starting point for the walking tour is the Fresh Plus parking lot on 43rd Street, where even the mural on the wall begins to tell a story. All ages (and pets) welcome; the event is free and no RSVP is needed.

Learn more about parking options – and Patrick’s cultural deep-dive into our capital city – at AustinAloha.com.