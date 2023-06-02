Adeina Anderson of CreativeLifestyles.tv joined Rosie of Studio 512 to talk about some travel tips and more from Yellowstone National Park. Tune in to hear advice on the following:

Summer Travel Must-Haves & Advice

1. What you need to pack for your summer adventure.

– How to prepare for a trip to the mountains.

– How to prepare for a trip to the beach.

– How to prepare for a trip to the woods.

2. Adeina’s 3 best places to visit this summer.

-West Virginia – Adventures On The Gorge – From white water rafting to ziplining, to walking across the longest single-span bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

-The Texas Coast – fishing, dolphin watching, and food are my top 3 reasons to visit Port A Texas.

-Yellowstone – after the flood devastated parts of Yellowstone in 2022, I will be sharing how they bounced back during their 150th Anniversary year to invite visitors back to the oldest National Park in America.

-Visiting the Midwest – my favorite places in the Midwest for a great family adventure.

Keep up with Adeina and all of her tips at CreativeLifestyles.TV, and her trips at TravelLifeWithAdeina.com.