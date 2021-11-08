Tips When Shopping For Health Insurance With Austin-Based Benefits Company Decent

It is open enrollment, the time of year when people can choose a new health insurance plan. This year, many businesses and individuals will receive an unwelcome surprise — a notice from their current health insurance company that their monthly premiums will jump.

Dr. Ben Aiken, vice president of medical affairs at Austin-based benefits company Decent, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to address your health insurance questions.

What is open enrollment?

“Open enrollment is the time period each year when companies or individuals are allowed to start, stop or change their health insurance plan.”

What are some key tips for choosing a health insurance plan?

“Review your current plan option, even if you like yours. Know how much healthcare you or your employees want and need. Compare your annual costs, not just premiums (taking into account medicine costs and deductibles, in addition to monthly premiums). If you need help, ask a professional.”

Decent is a new small businesses benefits company headquartered in Austin. Why did you choose to focus on small businesses?

“Nearly half of all workers in America work for small businesses. Yet most can’t access affordable health insurance and other benefits like large corporations, because it’s just too costly. We want to help level the playing field for small businesses. And never has health insurance been more important than during COVID.”

Where can people go to learn more about Decent?

For more information, visit Decent.com or reach out to Dr. Aiken directly via his email: Ben@Decent.com.

This segment is paid for by Decent Health Insurance and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.