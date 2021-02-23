Tips To Transition Your Winter Wardrobe To Spring With Estilo

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo joined Steph and Rosie to offer tips on transitioning your Winter wardrobe to Spring.

According to Stephanie you can keep your leather, hang on to those beloved joggers, get use out of your cardigans and transition your favorite midi skirts! Check out the segment above for Steph’s Spring fashion forecast and more tips on transitioning your closet for Spring using staples that you already own.

If you’re in need of some retail therapy or you want to see what’s new at Estilo or Estilo Men you can go to EstiloBoutique.com