Tips To Make Your Tailgate The BIGGEST & BEST In Central Texas With Ritual Austin

Ritual Austin specializes in grazing tables and beyond. If you’re looking to elevate your next tailgate check out the tips, tricks and setup below!

RITUAL Grazing Boards & Tables: “ How to Elevate your Tailgate”

Use local AUSTIN ingredients Make it BIG!!! We’re in TEXAS so make it large in scale and use big, bold flavors. Make it FUN, because it’s a PARTY Y’all! Personalize it for your team! ELEVATE it- choose complementary pairings

Cheese & Charcuterie & Sausage Pairings:

• Veldhuizen “Redneck Cheddar” collaboration with Brewer’s Table.

They soak the curds in a stout, dark Texas beer to create a deeply flavorful cheese with a mild malty sweetness.

• Niman Ranch “Jalapeno & Cheddar Smoked Sausage”

• Mustard Dipping Sauce

• “Drunken Monk” with whiskey washed rind from Eagle Mountain Farmhouse in Lipan, Tx.

• Niman Ranch Kentucky Bourbon Sausage

• Austin Slow Burn “Habanero Jelly with Rosemary”

• Capocollo salami

• “Caldera Espana” smoked pecan wood cheese from River Whey Creamery in Schertz, Tx. This cheese is aged for three months and then smoked over Texas pecan for superior flavor development. Enjoy it with your favorite cured meat and a good IPA or brown ale.

• House-made Cherry Apricot Mostarda

• Cheddar Longhorn cutouts for decoration

• Genoa salami

Nuts:

• Rosemary Maple Nuts from Harper & Soul Provisions (Gluten Free!)

• Candied Pecans

Dips with Orange & White Crudite:

• Herb Ranch Dip

• Buffalo Hummus

Pickled Veggies: (Can be used as Bloody Mary accoutrements!)

• Cauliflower

• Gherkins

• Green Beans

• Okra

• Red Onions

• Texas Sized Olives

• Smoked carrots from F-Stop Farms

Sweets:

• Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Bread & Crackers:

• Croccatini crackers

• Baguette and Marbled rye – Ellipsis Eats, Austin, Tx.

Special thanks to the Meller family for the use of the coolest vintage Ford pick-up truck in Texas!

For more information you can go to www.RitualAustin.com