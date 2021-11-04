Tips To Layer Like A Pro In Cooler Weather With Greer Image Consulting

Cooler days and nights have arrived! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting gave Studio 512 her tips to get through fall and winter, based on a single wardrobe staple: the black turtleneck. She talked through the “evolution” of layering for cool, cooler and cold weather.

Raquel suggests to start with a fitted black turtleneck. If you don’t already have one in your closet, consider something thin that will make layering easier. Some outfit ideas from Raquel:

Button-Down Shirt: “Keeping the buttons open enough to see accessories over your black turtleneck will help set this style off! Choose necklaces that you can layer for focal points, and add a leather jacket on top to enhance the turtleneck. It’ll give the look a street-style finish!”

Pullover Sweater: “There’s a lot to play with in this combo! A crewneck sweater, like I’ve chosen, will give you a sporty look, but you could also do a v-neck sweater for a more ‘preppy’ appeal. One tip: avoid boat neck or wide neck pullovers, because the tightness of the black turtleneck will sit oddly. If you’re going for a bulky sweater on top, try to balance it with a tailored pant. Add an oversized shirt jacket (or ‘shacket’ — all the rage this year!) over the top for a light layer. A shirt over a sweater — instead of the other way around — keeps this look fresh and interesting.”

Romper: “Don’t put away your summertime romper yet! On warmer days, shorts may still be okay, so try this. The boxy shape of romper allows for a shorter, boxier jacket like a denim shearling or a bomber. Add sneakers for a casual day look.”

Jumpsuit or Dress: “Use the turtleneck to keep warm under a dressier look for a date or wedding/special occasion. The fitted turtleneck will easily work with a spaghetti strap dress that’s any shape. Add long coat over the top for a dramatic, elegant, dressy evening touch.”

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

