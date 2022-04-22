Shocking to call it “vintage,” but the 2000s are back: Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has tips to incorporate Y2K trends into your modern wardrobe! She used pieces from Nordstrom to illustrate her points:

Cardigans

1. Shell Button Cashmere Cardigan by VINCE

2. Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater by MADEWELL

Mesh Tops

3. Ruched Mesh Sleeveless Top by TOPSHOP

4. Ruched Mesh Top by TOPSHOP

Flatform Sandals

5. Marcell Espadrille Platform Sandal by MARC FISHER LTD

6. ‘Universal’ Flatform Sandal by TEVA

Babydoll Dresses

7. Peony Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress by FREE PEOPLE

8. Ruffle Babydoll Minidress by ENGLISH FACTORY

Pastels & Light/Bright Colors

9. Dita Zebra Print Midi Skirt by AFRM

10. Oversize Linen Blend Blazer by OPEN EDIT

Silk Camisoles

11. Rose Print Cowl Neck Camisole by TOPSHOP

12. Colorblock Twist Camisole by TOPSHOP

Platform Sneakers

13. Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker by NIKE

14. Warren Platform Sneaker by VINCE

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at GreerImageConsulting.com.