Tips To Get Makeup To Stay Put Under Your Mask With Kiss N’ Makeup

Are you pulling off your mask at the end of the day, only to find half your makeup has transferred onto it?

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup chatted with Studio 512 about foolproof ways to get your makeup to stay put. She’s a big fan of primers, as well as setting powders. Two of her favorite powders are the Senna Secret Set and One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder.

Here’s another tip up Karen’s sleeve: try a plastic mask insert! This will keep your mask from rubbing on your nose and lipstick, and it’s really comfortable for all-day wear. Find a multipack on Amazon.

Karen will help you apply the makeup you already own, and she’s a brow guru! If you want to learn more about services offered at Kiss N’ Makeup, visit kissnmakeup.com. You can also call to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

