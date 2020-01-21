Fitness Coach, Layne Bruner with Wellthy Soul stopped by to share tips to eating healthy on a budget.

Step 1. Plan ahead before you shop.

Plan meals and snacks for the week according to a budget. Take 30 minutes to an hour each week, and make a plan.

• Find quick and easy recipes online (Layne Tip:check out Pinterest).

• Look for meals that will “stretch” expensive food items (stews, casseroles, stir-fries).

• Make a grocery list.

• Cut coupons from print ads or find them online and bring them to the store with you.

Step 2. Shop to get the most value out of your budget.

• Buy groceries when you are not hungry and when you are not too rushed.

• Stick to the grocery list, and stay out of the aisles that don’t contain things on your list.

• Choose fresh fruits and vegetables in season.

• Buy store brands if cheaper.

• Purchase some items in bulk or as family packs, which usually cost less. Spices, nuts, grains, are all available in bulk.

• Precut fruits and vegetables, individual cups of yogurt, and instant rice and hot

cereal are convenient but usually cost more. Do the work yourself.

Step 3. Make cost-cutting meals.

• Double or triple up on recipes and freeze meal-sized containers of soups and casseroles or divide them into individual portions and freeze.

• Try a few meatless meals by featuring beans and peas, or try “no-cook” meals like salads.

• Incorporate leftovers into a meal later in the week.

Tips for Making Changes

• Cook large portions ahead of time, or use your leftovers to create a second meal.

– Add your leftover meat and vegetables to a large green salad.

• Go meatless a few meals a week.

• Drink water instead of high-calorie and costly beverages.

• Decrease the amount of less healthy foods (soda, cookies, chips, etc.) you buy, and see how much you will save while becoming healthier!

The Stronger Body & Mind Challenge starts Febuary 3rd. This 4 week program, invites men and women to incorporate more strength training into their workouts on a weekly basis. Each member of the challenge will have full access to Wellthy Soul’s accountability app with weekly coaching, strength workouts as well as cardio workouts. They won’t only focus on movement, but will also help members to eat more whole foods and teach a hunger-free eating pattern! The program will wrap up with Soul Work that will stoke the mind, body, and soul. Cost: $125 per member.

For more information check out www.WellthySoul.com for even more details.