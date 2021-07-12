Tips To Declutter Your Home With Moxie Space Professional Organizing

Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, chatted with Studio 512 about decluttering rooms, and some of her top tips to help decide what really needs a place in your home.

Sara has a blog post on her website about 5 Questions To Ask Yourself When Decluttering:

When was the last time I used this item?

“If it’s been a year since you’ve used (or even seen!) an item, it’s probably time to let it go. There might be a few exceptions to this rule – for example, seasonal or specialty items. But in most cases, if you haven’t used something in a year or more, strongly consider putting it in the ‘donate’ bin.

If you’re keeping something ‘just in case’ you might need it one day, remind yourself that if you really do need a specific item in the future you will find a way to get it, either by borrowing or repurchasing. Allowing ‘just in case’ items to take up valuable space in your home just isn’t worth it in the long run.”

Is the item damaged, stained, or in need of repair?

“Sometimes we use the ‘I can repair it!’ excuse to hold on to things longer than we should. Be honest with yourself about your capacity or willingness to repair a damaged item. Give yourself a deadline of one month. If you haven’t repaired the item by your deadline, let it go, recycle it (if possible), or give it to someone who will repurpose it.”

If I saw this item in the store today, would I buy it?

“If the answer is ‘no,’ it’s probably safe to donate it!”

Do I have a home for this item?

“Tidying expert Marie Kondo says that preventing clutter is ‘simply about putting things back where they belong.’ Do all of your items have their own clear, logical homes in your house? Are you able to find things when you need them? If there are items that just don’t belong, open up some space for the ones that do!”

How do I feel when I look at this item?

“How does this item compare to the things in your home that definitely make you happy? Are there negative feelings or memories associated with it? Are you keeping it out of obligation or guilt? Any negative emotions surrounding an object are good reasons to let it go, even if it was a gift. You can appreciate the gesture and the giver, but receiving a gift isn’t a life-long contract. You don’t have to keep it forever if you don’t enjoy it or it’s not useful to you.”

Sara has recently partnered with PT50, a prestigious real estate organization in Austin and San Antonio, to help clients understand how to make their house look the most attractive to potential homebuyers, and to help ease with the transition to a new home with her unpacking service.

Sara is a professional organizer who wants you to “spend more time living your life, instead of struggling with your stuff.” Learn more about Moxie Space’s services here, and be sure to follow along on Instagram.