Tips On When To Reach Out To A Lawyer With DC Law

We’ve been getting to know Dan Christensen of DC Law. Dan helped answer some basic questions people sometimes have about contacting a lawyer, and what sets DC Law apart when it comes to client service.

DC Law is here to help people. What does it cost to have a lawyer?

“When people get hurt or get in a wreck, a lot of times they don’t know whether to call a lawyer or not. Sometimes they are embarrassed and they’re also concerned that it might cost them some money. I tell people anytime you get hurt and it’s not your fault you absolutely should call an attorney especially one that specializes in injury work. It doesn’t cost a thing to have a consultation and that way they can at least find out if they have a claim and a lawyer will let them know that they can rest assured knowing that they looked into it. You only pay when we win your case.”

If you’ve ever been in an accident, the seconds and minutes afterward can be shocking. What should you do after an accident?

“First of all, check to make sure everyone is okay. Call 911 to make sure the police document the scene, but also spend some time documenting the scene yourself, both your vehicle and theirs.

If you decide to find a lawyer, I think there are three main things people need to look for, and the first is expertise. They need to make sure they are hiring a lawyer that does personal injury and that’s all they do and someone who is board certified in personal injury trial law like DC Law. I encourage people to not go to the same lawyer who did your divorce or your taxes or a will. You want to go to someone who only does injury law full time. Another thing is finding someone who will give you the personal attention you deserve. You don’t want to go to a large firm that will be dealing with thousands of claims. Lastly you want to find a lawyer that has the financial resources to take on any defendant. Some lawyers may not be able to take on a multi-billion dollar insurance company.”

For more information visit TexasJustice.com.

Sponsored by DC Law. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.