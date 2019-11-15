Tips On Travel With Bank Of America From The 21st Century Marco Polo

Lee Abbamonte — the youngest person to visit every country, including the north and south poles — shares his tips, tricks and top 2020 destinations with Studio 512! They include:

Travel planning and booking tips and tricks

Personal anecdotes and trip recommendations from a vast repertoire of travel excursions including recent trips to Asia and California

Developing a proactive financial strategy to optimize rewards redemption on this year’s expenses, and cut the cost of holiday season travel

His top travel domestic and international destinations for 2020

Lee Abbamonte is a travel expert, writer, entrepreneur, foodie, and global adventurer. Known as “the Marco Polo of the 21st century,” Abbamonte is the youngest person to visit every country, plus the North and South Poles. A frequent contributor and on-air personality, Abbamonte has appeared in numerous interviews on Bloomberg TV, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and the Travel Channel. He also has been featured in articles in top publications, including the Chicago Tribune, Conde Nast Traveler, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, and countless others.

Sponsored by Bank Of America. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.