Giving dry a try? Talia Bennick, founder of non-alcoholic botanical cocktail brand Crisp & Crude, rejoins Stephanie and Rosie to talk all things Dry January and self-care this season through the form of mocktail garnishes. Talia also discusses some of the exciting events that Crisp & Crude will be sponsoring in the coming month.
Crisp & Crude is a local Austin brand crafting naturally mood-lifting, non-alcoholic botanical cocktails. Crisp & Crude can be purchased online at www.crispandcrude.com (promo code: KXAN15OFF), Amazon, or at retailers, including Fresh Plus, Parker & Scott, and Dia’s Market and at local spots, like Picnik, Butler Pitch & Putt, and Union Merchant. A local store locator can be found via their website.
One event particularly exciting for Austin is the “Showing up as my Higher Self” event hosted by Crisp & Crude, Restart CBD, and GRAV and taking place this Sunday January 8th at Space 512 in North Austin from 10:30am to 12:30pm. This is a unique and uplifting event that will focus on transformative breathwork, sound healing, and of course mocktails. 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated and matched by event hosts to local non-profit Austin Clubhouse. Austin Clubhouse is a judgment-free community where adults with mental health diagnoses are reminded that they matter. At the Clubhouse, members find meaning and a place to belong as they pursue goals like education, employment, and wellness. https://austinclubhouse.org/
Limited spots available. RSVP here.
In addition to Sunday’s event, Crisp & Crude has several other exciting events on the horizon, including Tiny Hour x Crisp & Crude snack pairing at Tiny Grocer (1/12), Succulent Native happy hour (1/13), and Zero-proof sips and book pairing with Vintage Books & Wine in East Austin (1/19). If you’re interested in tasting Crisp & Crude and joining some Dry January fun, be sure to tune in!
Talia shares her top three self-care garnishing tips when making mocktails during the Dry January season and the wonderful effects these terpenes have on your mood.
- Smoking your glass with herbs or pal santo
- Citrus Stress Relief (squeezing your citrus)
- Slapping your herbs to release Botanical Oils
Crisp & Crude believes that taking care of yourself doesn’t mean giving up the joy of a well-crafted cocktail. Join Stephanie and Roise on the journey to discover new and creative ways to celebrate sobriety and self-care. Cheers to a happy and healthy Dry January!
www.crispandcrude.com (promo code: KXAN15OFF)