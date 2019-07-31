Tips On Aging Gracefully With The Piazza Center

You’ve probably heard about the latest social media craze with the Face App — it’s an app filter that progressively ages you. With a quick photo upload, you can fast forward 30 years and get an idea of what those extra wrinkles on your forehead…bags under your eyes…loose skin around your neck will look like! Is there any way to slow down the process now? Dr. Marcelo Antunes, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with The Piazza Center, came to Studio 512 to give us some answers. We asked:

How realistic is this app? Does it do a good job showing progressive aging? Dr. Antunes says, “I think it’s overall really realistic. The technology combines a few things that we see with aging- sagging of the tissues, loss of fat in certain areas, gain of fat in other areas. I did a lot of drawings and illustrations of portraits and there is a few rules of thumb to age a person. I think it’s fascinating what they did and would love to look at the algorithm that they used it.”

So what can people do now to help slow down the aging process, but still look natural? Dr. Antunes says, “There are a lot of things that will be genetic: some people age better than others. But living a healthy lifestyle with a healthy diet, exercise and so on, is very important. Sunscreen and skin care is also extremely important and very easy to do — it’s important to use the right stuff and I’m a huge believer of actually seeing an aesthetician or skin care specialist to see what would work best for your particular skin type. And obviously the next step would be to get skin care treatments such as hydrafacial, chemical peels, laser treatments and so on.

What are some specific procedures you do at The Piazza Center to help slow down the aging process? Dr. Antunes says, “We actually offer the full gamut of options for slowing down the aging process with medical grade skin care, which is very different that what you would get at a retail store. This includes facials, peels, lasers and obviously the use of fillers and Botox or aesthetic surgery if we want to reverse the aging that’s already occurred.”

