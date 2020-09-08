Tips For Younger Looking Eyes & Balanced Skin From Beauty Expert Jentri Quinn

Beauty Expert, Makeup Artist and Podcast Host, Jentri Quinn joined Steph to talk all about how to get younger looking eyes and balanced skin. You can find her tips below!

Three-Step Concealer Trick for Younger Looking Eyes (that won’t crease!):

STEP ONE: Start by depuffing! Here are 3 different ways to DEPUFF the eyes

* Hanging upside down

* Sleeping on an elevated pillow

*Massage the eyes to reduce fluid build-up (to see the demo on this watch the segment above)

STEP TWO: Once eyes are prepped, apply concealer in a triangle shape (to see the demo on this watch the segment above)

STEP THREE: Use a sponge to bounce and lift for a natural look that won’t crease or pronounce wrinkles! If don’t have a sponge, use clean fingers.

Here Are Three Steps to Restoring and Balancing Dry, Devitalized Skin

As we age we lose collagen and elastin so it’s important to keep the skin hydrated and balanced, and here’s how you do it:

STEP ONE: Exfoliate the skin on a weekly basis to avoid dead skin build-up – we used Jentri Quinn’s Pumpkin Glow Mask

STEP TWO: 60-second rule #1: properly cleanse every night for at least 60 seconds

STEP THREE: 60-second rule #2: Hydrate the skin within 60 seconds of getting out of the shower (i.e. mist, humectant like Jentri Quinn’s Hyaluronic Acid

Final pro-tip: Wrinkles are scars so use your Hyaluronic Acid as your Botox-alternative to help fill in lines and wrinkles!

Check out JentriQuinn.com for more information or to order. You can also check out Jentri’s Podcast, “Beauty Aside” which is a behind-the-scenes look at bright professionals who have followed their dreams, and what it took to get there. Find Jentri’s podcast here.