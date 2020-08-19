Tips For Taking Advantage Of Virtual Care With UnitedHealthcare

As coronavirus cases mount, many Texans may be considering where to go for care if they develop potential symptoms. One key resource is telehealth, which enables people to connect 24/7 with a health care provider via a digital device and avoid potential risks associated with in-person trips to health care facilities. Rosie spoke with Dr. Ken Adams about how UnitedHealthcare can help you take advantage of virtual care.

What are the benefits of telehealth and how can it provide support to people amid this pandemic?

During a telehealth visit, can care providers give general advice to evaluate possible COVID-19 symptoms?

Yes, while diagnostic testing services are not available to confirm a diagnosis for COVID-19, virtual care providers can help guide patients to a local physician or public health authority for follow up and testing.

What are other benefits of telehealth and utilizing this tool outside of the pandemic?

Telehealth may help people more effectively manage other health issues without the need to go out and risk potential exposure to the virus. Telehealth can help address myriad medical issues, including allergies, pinkeye, rashes and the regular flu – plus behavioral health issues triggered by COVID-19 or long stints isolated at home.

