Tips for Marathon Training By Nulo

The Austin Marathon is just a few months away and Stephanie is training along with her dog Millie in partnership with Nulo. Our friend William Dyson has some tips and tricks to keep you on track if you’re prepping for the big run, or if you’re just trying to add some extra activity into your routine.

3 Tips For Training:

1) Have a training plan.

2) Find accountability (run with friends, find a group, join a club).

3) Take care of yourself (hydrate, eat right, sleep, cross-train, recover, rest, foam roll, stretch, etc.).

3 Tips For An Athletic Pet:

Before a long run Something with some carbs for quick energy would be helpful, so kibble, but they’d want to eat probably 1-2 hours before the run so their stomach isn’t trying to digest while they’re active.

During run Protein Stick since they’re small and easy to carry for the parents and they’re packed with protein for your dog.

After run Nulo’s bone broth would be optimal hydration for your dog and potentially some pieces of Freeze-Dried Raw, since it’s high in fat and protein to replenish.

Learn more about Nulo pet food – and where it’s carried – by going to www.Nulo.com, or by following along on social media @NuloPetFood.

