Strike a pose and smile! It sounds easy but posing for pictures can be tough. Holly and AJ from Holly Marie Photography stopped by to help us look our best in every shot.

Here are some simple go to tips:

Guys: It’s easy.. just keep shoulders straight on to the camera! To look polished always keep your hands in your pockets.

Girls: Point your toes 45 degree away from the camera, twist shoulders back, and pop the leg closest to the camera.

To find out more you can visit HollyMarie.Photo