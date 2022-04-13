Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup visited with Studio 512 about tricks to make that lipcolor – nude, dark or bright – last all day!

Karen says:

1. Use a scrub to exfoliate your lips beforehand, so they are soft for application.

2. Keep lips hydrated with a lip balm; some lipcolors can be really drying!

3. Use a lip pencil to hold color, or an invisible lip liner as a barrier to keep your lipstick from running.

4. Use translucent powder over a Kleenex. Peel apart a 2-ply sheet, place the 1-ply sheet over your lips, and dust. Any finishing powder will work for this trick!

If you need help selecting a great nude lip color, Karen says to find your skin tone:

Fair skin – pink undertone

Yellow/medium skin – peach undertone

Olive/neutral skin – brown undertone

“Keep in mind you want to enhance your natural lip color. Sometimes going a shade lighter or darker will be more enhancing. Avoid choosing a lip color that is the same color as your skin.”

Karen will help you apply the makeup you already own, and she’s a brow guru! She can also consult with you on your makeup for the big day. If you want to learn more about services offered at Kiss N’ Makeup, visit KissNMakeup.com. You can also call to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

This segment is paid for by Kiss N’ Makeup. and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.