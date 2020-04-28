Tips For Great Mobile Lighting With Moon Ultra Light

Ed Madongorere, Founder of Moon Ultra Light shared his story of how his Austin tech start-up came up with the idea for his product and how he’s connected to the Austin Autism community.

Ed also shared tips on how to get the right lighting for zoom calls, facetime and social media content creation.

The Moon Ultra Light is a new, ultra-portable lighting accessory designed with intuitive touch controls that provide customizable brightness and tone.

For more information or to order Moon Ultra Light go to MoonUltra.com

