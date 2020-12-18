Tips for Busy Families This Holiday Season

Austin Moms Blog creator Allison Mack shares the secret to quick and easy holiday meals using Pioneer products

While many of our holiday traditions may fall to the wayside this year, more likely than not, enjoying the holiday meals you’ve grown up loving will not be among them. What’s better for infusing the nostalgia of Christmas past than a homecooked family meal?

But with stir crazy kids at home, with nowhere to go, finding time for laborious, multi-day meal prep can be a challenge. Austin Moms Blog creator, Allison Mack, joined the Studio 512 crew to walk through tips for preparing a quick, easy and delicious holiday meal without sacrificing the flavor with Pioneer products.

Gravy – the easiest part!

Good news, the gravy is going to be the easiest parts of your holiday cooking! With Pioneer Gravy, all you need are three simple ingredients and you have quality, delicious gravy to accompany your holiday turkey. This is sure to be your family and friends favorite part of the entire holiday meal and you’ll have them all fooled thinking you slaved away in the kitchen making it from scratch! Another way to spice up your holidays? Wow everyone with some homemade southern biscuits and sausage gravy.

Non-traditional holiday meals

If turkey isn’t on the menu for your family, don’t sweat! Try out a taco bar and use Pioneer’s taco seasoning mix and skip pulling every single seasoning out of your cabinet. Take the time out of crafting an expert meatloaf with this seasoning – this mix is quick-to-prepare and easy-to-enjoy. Lastly, if you’re wanting the ultimate warm meal, cook up a pot of chili using Pioneer chili seasoning mix. That perfect flavor can be hard to recreate, but simply stir this in and get perfect chili every time.

As the holiday season creeps closer, let yourself take a break from the kitchen and enjoy time with family! Pioneer is your one stop shop for anything you might need to make or bake this holiday season. One taste and you’ll understand why Pioneer has been a leader in gravy and the food industry since 1851.

Pioneer products are sold at HEB, Kroger, Walmart and major grocers nationwide. Visit PioneerBrand.com to find a local retailer and to view dozens of delicious recipes to enjoy with your family this holiday season.

Sponsored by Pioneer. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.