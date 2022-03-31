It’s time to shed those winter blues because spring has finally sprung! Sherita Rankins of BusyWifeBusyLife.com did some research and shared beauty, wellness, and home trends with Steph and Rosie that can be incorporated all year long.



Vitamin C Your Way to Great Skin

Look beyond your fridge because vitamin C is a fantastic ingredient for skincare. Found in serums and moisturizers, this antioxidant not only increases the production of collagen in the skin, it also helps restore sun-damaged skin and improves the effectiveness of your SPF. Plus, if you have acne scars or dark marks, it can help fade them over time.





Wellness from Within



Don’t just plan to get back in shape and start a new workout routine this spring; Sherita says “approach wellness from within.”



Cryotherapy: Two-to-three minutes of body exposure in sub-freezing temperatures. This therapy can help lessen muscle pain and pain from autoimmune diseases, reduce Inflammation, soothe Migraines, and improve mental health.



IV Drip Therapy: After a medical consultation with a licensed Physician’s Assistant and under the direction of Restore’s Medical Director, an IV drip is selected to pump specific vitamins and minerals directly into your bloodstream. Depending on what you want to pinpoint—whether it’s dehydration, energy, a hangover, beauty, or weight loss—IV therapy can be tailored to your individual needs.



Photobiomodulation (PBM): This therapy uses near-infrared (NIR) light to reduce pain, inflammation, and edema and drastically aid recovery. PBM therapy works at the cellular level, stimulating repair and normalizing cell function. This service is ideal for those seeking to improve circulation, accelerate recovery from an injury or training, and improve skin texture and tone. It also stimulates hair follicle growth, leading to longer, healthier hair.



HydraFacial: HydraFacial uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system to exfoliate, extract, and hydrate skin, while the spiral design delivers painless extractions to easily dislodge and remove impurities while simultaneously providing hydrating skin solutions.



Compression Therapy: Controlled pressure is applied to the extremities to help increase blood flow and help the efficiency of the lymphatic and venous systems. Compression therapy maximizes circulation throughout the body to help muscles recover faster from injury or strain.



Create a Vibe in Your Home

This spring, give your living room a refresh with some new throw pillows or a lightweight throw blanket, or add some interesting tabletop decor that speaks to your style. Sherita is thrilled to share The Home Vibe, her new home decor marketplace. She’s curated collection-based decor to make it easy for you to update your space into something chic and cool without costing you a lot of money.

Featuring Luxe, Tribal, and Minimalist Collections, The Home Vibe offers quality, affordable decor options to help you create a vibe in your home. Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for newsletters, and save extra money by covering your current pillows with new pillow covers from the shop.

For more information go to BusyWifeBusyLife.com and check out TheHomeVibe.com