Tips And Tricks For Traveling With Jewelry From Laura Elizabeth

Laura Stuart, the founder of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about tips and tricks when traveling with jewelry.

Now that so many of us are out traveling again, do you have any tips on traveling with jewelry?

“One of the big challenges with traveling is your jewelry can tangle so easily. I have some easy tips to prevent this. You likely already have all the materials you need. For necklaces, use straw or saran wrap,” Stuart said.”

“Zip locking a part of the necklace hanging out also prevents tangling. All Laura Elizabeth comes in anti-tarnish Ziploc bags. These are great because they keep your jewelry from tarnishing for up to three years.”

What about earrings or bracelets?

“For chunkier bracelets, cuffs or necklaces, I recommend simply wrapping them up in your clothes. I like to wrap my running socks inside my cuffs. I recommend clean socks for this. For earrings, you can poke a hole in a single piece of paper. I like to re-use or upcycle paper I’ve already used. Then, place between layers of clothes. You can see my statement earrings, as well as studs, work well with this technique.”

Any other tips on traveling with jewelry?

“Travel light. I like two layerable necklaces, a pair of earrings (one metal color), and a cuff. That’s it! I love this Heart necklace or the Dawn necklace you’re wearing, Stephanie. These are both simple enough that they go with any outfit, and they both layer with other pieces,” Stuart said.

“An added bonus is they are classic, and you are less likely to look back at your travel photos and be embarrassed by whatever fad was in at the time. I like to wear a simple one metal tone necklace and then either a more heavy or colorful necklace to layer. Generally, I take this Claire necklace in smoky quartz because it adds more to the look but because of the color, it goes with everything. Let’s keep this effortless. Lastly, I take a cuff with me, to dress up an outfit.”

What do y’all think about tips on how to travel with jewelry. I know we’ve done some tips and tricks in the past, but I think people are traveling a lot more now and we can focus on that aspect.

Learn more at LauraElizabethJewelry.com or check out social media, like Instagram: @LauraElizabethJewelry.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.