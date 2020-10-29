Tiny Tails To You Shares Cute Critters In Costume And How You Can Book A Virtual Holiday Event

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Chelsea Phillips of Tiny Tails To You joined Steph and Rosie along with a few very cute and costumed friends to share some upcoming Holiday events.

Tiny Tails is offering virtual holiday events to help celebrate the holidays! They’ll have Christmas and Holiday themed programs available for purchase next week.

This month Tiny Tails is offering Halloween Animal Costume Parties to help make Halloween extra fun during an interesting year. They’ll share Halloween-themed animal facts, Halloween facts and trivia. Guests can also wear their own costumes to join in on the fun.

Tiny Tails is also offering in-person petting zoos for hands-on animal time! For more information go to TinyTailsToYou.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss