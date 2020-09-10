Tiny Tails To You Is Offering New Animal Courses And Virtual Experiences For Kids And Adults

Chelsea Phillips of Tiny Tails To You joined Steph and Rosie to talk about their new courses which allow students to make friends and learn together about animals. The courses are being developed by a former Elementary teacher and are perfect for small groups of kids.

In their Amazing Animal Adaptations course, kids meet many different animals and learn all about their classifications and adaptations. As they learn about animals, the students create their own imaginary animals and have to define their animal’s habitat, classification and adaptations. It’s a lot of fun!

Tiny Tails is also offering “BunnyGrams” for adults to give to friends and coworkers as gifts. “BunnyGrams” are quick virtual visits from bunnies and hedgehogs wearing little hats during the work day for adults to say “thank you” or “happy birthday” or just “have a great day!”

In addition, Tiny Tails To You has pivoted in major ways and is now offering their Virtual Animal Hangouts for kids and adults for birthdays, virtual festival events, class programs and team building.

For more information or to book a virtual class or event go to TinyTailsToYou.com