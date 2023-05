Today we are joined by Chelsea Phillips, the CEO and Founder of Tiny Tails to talk more about their Tiny Tails Texas Tortoise Derby and introduce us to the winner!

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Tune in to hear Chelsea talk about what Tiny Tails does to raise awareness and help our community’s mental health.

Tiny Tails is doing regular event giveaways on Facebook and Instagram, so follow them for more information on how to win your own adorable event! Learn more at TinyTailsToYou.com