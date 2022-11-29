Have You Been Naughty Or Nice? Because Tinseltown Is Coming To Town!

Tinseltown is coming, just in time for winter! The all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up will be fulfilling all your festive wishes. The event is overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit!

It’s time to make every day cheery again, and you guessed it…Tinseltown is all about celebrating Christmas so you can expect Santa, elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes and lots of winter warmer drinks, including a fabulous Christmas cocktail menu!

The halls are more than fully decked with baubles, bows, hanging trees, wreaths and just about every festive goodie ever! You’ll be left unable to shake the spirit and joy of our favorite season.

Tickets include entry to the themed bar and a festive drink on arrival.

No grinches allowed**

FAQ’s:



– This pop-up bar is currently for those over 21’s, and family-friendly sessions are available for those under drinking age.



– Please bring a physical government ID with a photo.



– Non-alcoholic drinks are available – just let the team know on arrival

** Tickets are sold on a non-refundable basis. Tickets can be transferred at the discretion of the event organizer and the cost for this is $5pp.