Timepieces From Swim Trunks To Tuxedos with M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Studio 512
When it’s time for a new timepiece, what is something a potential buyer should look for?

It really depends on the look he or she is going for or what is the occasion, i.e. are you going to a gala, or perhaps a day out on the lake with friends?

Okay, so lets say were going to a black tie charity event at an upscale venue, what would be a good option for such an event?

For me personally, I want to make a statement when I’m choosing my watch, no matter the occasion. For something such as this, I’d go for a dress timepiece such as the Franck Muller Master Banker. Its a very classical dress watch but with just enough flare to stand out among the other typical round wristwatches, and it fits nicely under a cuffed shirt.

How about we pretend its warm and were going for a day out on the lake?

My favorite place to be! I always go for a dive watch, because “when in Rome” or in the case ‘boat’ I like to dress the part. One of my favorite dive watches is from the the IWC family, the Aquatimer. It has a unique take on the uni-directional turning bezel which sets it apart from other dive watch offerings.

Fine Jewelry Friday!

It’s one of our favorite days of the week – it’s Fine Jewelry Friday here on Studio512! Rosie wore a pair of 18k white gold earrings and necklace pendant with round and baguette diamonds and an 18k white gold emerald-cut diamond bracelet that weighs almost 16 carats. Stephanie was rocking an 18 karat white gold eternity wedding band with over 8 carats of diamonds, an 18 karat white gold diamond bangle, and an 18 karat white gold necklace.

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

