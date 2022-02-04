Time For Tiki: Austin’s Blue Startlite Drive-In Opens First Location In North Austin, In Collaboration With Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster

The original Blue Starlite Drive-In is rolling into its 12th anniversary year as Austin’s “mini urban drive-in movie theater experience!” In 2022, the creator of the concept is unveiling plans to open a fourth location — and its first in North Austin, just one mile north of The Domain — in collaboration with another local brand, Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster. This pairing offers a retro experience reminiscent of a beachside summer vacation movie night. A soft opening for the new drive-in is scheduled for February 18th with a screening of Ferris Buellers Day Off beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“For years, we have been looking for the right spot in North Austin,” says Blue Starlite Founder, Josh Frank. “We have finally found it. In partnership with new friends, the owners of Garbo’s (a local restaurant and food truck known for some of the best surf food in Central Texas), The Blue Starlite’s version of a Mini Urban Tiki drive-in will be born. Through our collaboration with Garbo’s, our North Austin drive-in will offer Car Slot packages that include beach-themed dinners and desserts from the restaurant and its adjoining Connor’s Creamery ice cream truck.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Blue Starlite,” says Heidi Garbo, owner of Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster. “We have always wanted to find a use for the adjacent parking lot, and this couldn’t be a better fit! We are looking forward to bringing our fresh seafood items to movie-goers. We’re also excited to see the unique line-up of movies that Blue Starlite curates.”

The new drive-in is situated just a few miles from the Domain and the FC Stadium. Like Blue Starlite’s main Austin location — which Conde Nast has called “One of the coolest outdoor movie theaters in the world” — this North Austin location will be open year-round, and will offer a whole new Blue Starlite experience.

“It is a cool location — isolated, but very near to the neighborhoods of our North Austin patrons. It’s the type of space I am always looking for, and Garbo’s has already created an attractive scene within their venue that the Blue Starlite can greatly compliment. I believe it will bring together a lot of people who can have an all-in-one night between both venues, and I think folks in the area are simply going to love it!” says Frank.

The mini drive-in theatre is known for its boutique approach to service, retro charm, and eclectic approach to programming, which features everything from classic films and kitschy cinema from the seventies and eighties to beloved modern movies year-round in Austin, Texas. Blue Starlite opened originally in August of 2009, adding seasonal pop-ups in Miami and Minturn, Colorado along the way. During the pandemic, Blue Starlite kept movies on screens while the other cinemas had to go dark. The Blue Starlite’s downtown rooftop location added digital cinema projection in 2021, allowing for a “New Release” screen. The North Austin location will feature a main screen with its own new digital cinema package for showing new Hollywood films, and a mini-screen for New Independent Art House features. Blue Starlite’s Round Rock location will remain open solely as a private rental venue and for special occasions.

Along with this news, the Blue Starlite is announcing their first 3 weeks of programming. Interested movie-goers can search programming information on the drive-in’s website and shop for advanced tickets available for opening nights in late February 2022.

Blue Starlite’s movies for the launch month of its new location will include upcoming new releases, indie films, and lots and lots of “JAWS.” The Blue Starlite will be running full steam ahead into February at its downtown and Mueller locations for Valentine’s Day at the drive-in season.

Tickets and more info at BlueStarliteDriveIn.com.

About Garbo’s:

From Garbo’s family history of catching and selling of lobster along the New England, to Heidi’s success in Key West where Garbo’s Grill was first created, to central Texas where the family currently features their famous Lobster Rolls and more, Garbo’s has carried on their family tradition of serving coastal seafood dishes that remind diners of those summers spent taking in all the East Coast has to offer.

A selection of Garbo’s fresh dishes and drinks.

Garbo’s will be taking pre-show reservations for anyone who would like to dine in their New England coastal-vibe dining room, as well as offering online pick-up orders for those who prefer to eat in their car while enjoying the movie.

The full Garbo’s menu will be available. Online ordering is always available at GarbosLobsterATX.com and scheduling a future pick-up is a quick and easy option. All planning can be done online to secure movie tickets with Blue Starlite and Dinner with Garbo’s ahead of time. Links will be available on both websites.

To make things even easier, Garbo’s has put together a “Garbo’s Dinner Pack” that can be ordered and picked up right before the movie:

The Maine-Style Lobster Roll in “Garbo’s Dinner Pack.”

Smoked Mahi Fish Dip (a Key West favorite!), 2 Maine-Style Lobster Roll plates with kettle chips, and the choice of either a 4-pack of Garbo’s house-made Blue Hawiian Wine Coolers or 4-pack of Sam Adams lager.

Sweet treats by Connor’s Creamery.

Dessert will be provided by Connor’s Creamery, another Garbo’s Family venture, which serves 8 different flavor swirls of soft serve ice cream with over a dozen amazing toppings. The trailer will be parked by the drive-in during films for guests to easily walk over to and order when they are ready for a sweet treat!