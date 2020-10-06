TikTok Tuesday: Vintage Recipes Edition

Tipped off by a TikTok user about the public Facebook group “Questionable Vintage Foods,” Rosie quizzed Steph on some throwback recipes! Play along and see how many you get right!
- This vintage item will ensure your kiddos get “all their Cadmium” in for the day, and that it all goes does smooth. Is it: creamed SPAM and jello, hamburger meat softening syrup or banana soup with tuna juice? Answer here.
- Can you guess the last ingredient in this jello mold that already includes ham, olive, kiwi, mixed veggies and a mashed potato rim? Is the last ingredient: hot dogs, cubed pork or oysters? Answer here.
- This “salad” pairing is apparently a crowd pleaser. You can even add chopped pecans in for a bit of crunch! It’s lime jello with: cottage cheese and horseradish, pickled herring and dill pickles or bananas and black olives? Answer here.
- To make a “PB&J Strata,” you’d add which ingredient to the beloved sandwiches: cheddar cheese, cream-of-mushroom soup or boiled cabbage? Answer here.
Check out “Questionable Vintage Recipes” for a laugh on Facebook.