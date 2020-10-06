TikTok Tuesday: Vintage Recipes Edition

Tipped off by a TikTok user about the public Facebook group “Questionable Vintage Foods,” Rosie quizzed Steph on some throwback recipes! Play along and see how many you get right!

  1. This vintage item will ensure your kiddos get “all their Cadmium” in for the day, and that it all goes does smooth. Is it: creamed SPAM and jello, hamburger meat softening syrup or banana soup with tuna juice? Answer here.
  2. Can you guess the last ingredient in this jello mold that already includes ham, olive, kiwi, mixed veggies and a mashed potato rim? Is the last ingredient: hot dogs, cubed pork or oysters? Answer here.
  3. This “salad” pairing is apparently a crowd pleaser. You can even add chopped pecans in for a bit of crunch! It’s lime jello with: cottage cheese and horseradish, pickled herring and dill pickles or bananas and black olives? Answer here.
  4. To make a “PB&J Strata,” you’d add which ingredient to the beloved sandwiches: cheddar cheese, cream-of-mushroom soup or boiled cabbage? Answer here.

Check out “Questionable Vintage Recipes” for a laugh on Facebook.

