TikTok Tuesday: The Sea Shanty Edition

Have you heard it? Scottish postman (with amazing pipes) Nathan Evans has started a Sea Shanty craze on TikTok, with his rendition of “Soon May The Wellerman Come” racking up millions of views. Other artists have hopped on the trend — here’s just one suped-up version that includes multiple bass lines, electronic beats and a violin!

Now news outlets are covering the original song which is suspected to have been written between 1700-1800 in New Zealand.

It got the Studio 512 crew talking about the sailor way of speaking! See if you can ace Rosie’s #ShantyTok quiz, with vocabulary from “Maritime Colloquialisms.”