TikTok Tuesday: The “Fall, Y’all” Edition

September 22nd is the first day of fall 2020! If the change in season (and the change in weather) has got you feeling like trying something new, check out these inspirations from TikTok:

Hate candy corn? Improve with with a homemade Butterfinger hack, using only 3 ingredients! Recipe here.

Turn coffee shop drinks into baked goods, starting with a London Fog Latte muffin. Recipe here.

Love a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but looking for a healthier approach to it? Order what a registered dietitian does.

2-ingredient pumpkin muffins, perfect with butter or iced with a cream cheese frosting. Instructions here.

“Boo”-tify your next cheeseboard with a cookie cutter hack. Inspiration here.