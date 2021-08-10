TikTok Tuesday: Steph & Rosie Play ‘Hack Or Whack’ Candy Edition

It’s Tuesday so we thought we would try out some TikTok trends to see if they’re a hack or if they’re whack. Today we explored some candy hacks so get the kids involved or use it as an excuse to stock up on sweets and play along!

The first trend we tried was blowing edible bubbles out of melted Jolly Ranchers. It looks fun, but does it work? Here’s what you’ll need:

-several jolly ranchers, unwrapped

-paper plate

-straw

-microwave

Simply put the unwrapped Jolly Ranchers on a paper plate and microwave for about 30 seconds. Use a straw to scoop up some of the melted candy and blow into the straw to form bubbles that you can eat. Did it work for you? Check out the segment above to see if it worked for Steph and Rosie!

Up next: A Pez dispenser hack! You’ll have to watch the segment to see how to use your Pez dispenser to unwrap and distribute your candy. Our minds were blown when we saw this…but, did it work?

Did you catch our Sour Patch Kid Sugar Cookie test? Check out this segment if you want to try it yourself.