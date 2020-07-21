TikTok Tuesday: Random Things We’ve Learned

Rosie and Steph did some TikTok trivia to highlight some of the random things you can learn while playing around on the app! Did you do better than Steph? Quiz yourself:

What makes a fiddle leaf fig happy? Shaking it, watering it every 2 hours, or splitting the day in the middle: half daylight, half darkness? Answer here.

What $3,000 accessory do Rolls-Royces have? Hawk’s perch in the trunk, an umbrella, or a champagne blast-chiller? Find out here.

What has evolved as the slang word for “lol” in Japanese? Stork, cabinet, or grass? See the answer here.

How do you tell if something is vintage? Made in USA, outdated labels, or stitched tags (inverse color if you flip it inside out)? Find out here.

How do you make your tulips stand up straight? Straighten a paperclip to “wire” the flower, drop a penny in the vase, or use a concoction of beer and lemon water? Answer here.