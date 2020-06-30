TikTok Tuesday: Makeup Hacks

Are you one of the millions of people who’ve downloaded TikTok in the past couple of months? Rosie watches a lot of makeup tutorials on the app, and asked Steph to try a few on-air! Check these out:

The “fox eye” challenge is getting a lot of buzz. The look is supposed to be more “lifted” and youthful. It can mean a different brow, too, but the latest development is all about the eyes: try putting your false lashes at the top of your eyeliner, instead of along your lash line. Here’s a quick tutorial.

It seems like we approach concealer in a new way every couple of years! This latest trend is all about lifting, too: by using lighter colors at certain points of your face and blending toward your hairline, you get a more youthful look. Fair warning: this will be less coverage than you’re used to. Check out this tutorial.

This one we have to attribute to a makeup artist who is breaking it down for those of us without a cosmetology license! If you’ve ever wondered about contouring your nose, grab a fork (we’re not kidding): check out her tutorial here.

The lipstick blending challenge got started a while ago, but it’s still fun to see what results you can come up with! Grab 2-3 different shades of lipstick — or alternate just 2 — and see what a few seconds of blending can produce. Quick tip: start on moisturized lips. Start slow with this tutorial, or go trendy with this one.

Try the “cut crease” — this approach to makeup has been making its way from social media into mainstream use over the past 1-2 years, but if you’ve never tried it, Rosie found a couple of tutorials to help out. It’s a very sculpted eyeshadow look, where you enhance the size of your lids by drawing your crease higher than it naturally goes. Here’s a great one to get you started, but if you want to finish the look, here’s another great video. This look, thanks to the addition of concealer, will last all night: a great option for parties or weddings!

