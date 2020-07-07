TikTok Tuesday: Makeup Hacks, Round 2

Are you one of the millions of people who’ve downloaded TikTok in the past couple of months? Rosie watches a lot of makeup tutorials on the app, and asked Steph to try a few on-air again this week! Check these out:

Want to get more savvy about eyeshadow application? Find your crease with an item from the kitchen: a spoon! Take a look at this tutorial. The makeup artist that runs this account also gave us the fork-nose-contour.

Concealer…but on your lips? It’s the new nude lipstick approach! Take a look at the application here.

Now take that trusty concealer, and give your face a new shape…literally! Try the inverted triangle approach to concealer with this hack.

Finally, find the right placement for blush, depending on what look you want to achieve. Tips from a great makeup artist here.

Do you have a hack you’d like us to try? How about a favorite local TikTok creator that you want us to know about? Send your story to Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!