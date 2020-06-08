TikTok Tuesday: Kitchen Hacks

Aim for the raised plastic spot in the middle of the ice tray for easy, even filling.

If you’ve heard of TikTok but don’t feel like trying out a new form of social media, Rosie has curated some videos that feature tips and tricks for the kitchen!

Separate Your Egg Yolks With Ease. This simple hack requires only a bowl and an empty disposable water bottle! You want a container that you have the ability to squeeze: that’s what will create the pressure to pick the yolk up. Strain Your Pasta In One Fell Swoop. Who knew we’ve been doing it wrong for years? This tip decreases your potential to get burned by swapping back and forth between strainer and pot. Simply stick the strainer over the pot to pour, and you’ve got one-step success! Avoid The Ice Tray “Splash Back”. Here’s another surprise: there’s actually a method to filling an ice tray! Aim for the right spots on the tray, and all the holes fill up evenly. Easily Clean (& Season) Your Grill. A simple onion, some vegetable oil and a fork. An easy way to clean off dried-on food and prep your grill for a delicious meal! Never Organize Your 12-Pack By Hand Again. If you’re obsessed with an organized fridge, this simple hack is an easy helping hand! Open the back of the pack, open the front of the pack, and push…voilà!

TikTok pledged in April to give money to COVID-19 response efforts.

“We’re pledging $250M to support front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis. Further commitments include $25M in ads to help trusted organizations deliver crucial public health information and $100M in ad credits as businesses look to rebuild.”

See if Steph can manage a couple of these hacks on-air! We’re continuing to find, create and curate tips that make things a little easier right now. If you’ve got a great idea for a story, send it to us: Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!