TikTok Tuesday: For The Teachers

Whether starting school online or heading back to the classroom, here are some cool hacks for decoration and organization!
How to hang posters without damaging your walls.
Quiet kids down without raising your voice.
How to avoid laminate glare, so kids can read signs hanging under fluorescent lights.
“You Try” spelling chart — also a great idea for parents at home!
Color-coded sticky notes that you print on for quick, visual reminders for kids.
“Too loud” bouncy ball website to remind kids to stay quiet while working.
Putting together your website? GIF yourself!
New to TikTok? Search “teachersoftiktok,” “teachertips” and “teacherhacks” to see what others have posted!