TikTok Tuesday: Finding The Best Of What Austin Has To Offer With Visit ATX

It’s Tiktok Tuesday and today we are featuring a local creator who explores Austin, highlighting the best of what this city has to offer. Nick Hayden, Founder and Creator of Visit ATX joins Studio 512 to share more.

Nick Hayden, originally from Baltimore, Maryland has been living in New York City for several years. Unfortunately, like many companies, his sports agency was severely impacted by the pandemic. After visiting Austin, less than a year ago, he fell in love with the city, moved here, and started a TikTok account focusing on “The Best Of Austin.”

The TikTok account grew faster than anticipated to 50,000 followers and was receiving millions of views every month. Nick focuses on lifestyle content. Featuring the best food, events, pools, hotels, parks, and all the free stuff happening around town.

I launched Visit ATX to help promote local businesses.” Nick Hayden, Founder + Creator

Nick’s Austin Recommendations:

Free Thing To Do: Pease Park Treehouse

Best Austin Pool: The Line Hotel

Thrill Seeking: Circuit of the Americas, Go Karting

Best Bachelor Party Spot: Fierce Whiskers, new distillery in Southeast Austin

Sports Fans: FC Austin

How can local businesses get featured?

I am planning more content series to feature local businesses, reach out if you’d like to have your brand or event featured. @visitatx on TikTok and on Instagram.”

What advice would you give someone who is wanting to start a Tiktok account?

Focus on building an organic community with consistent content around your interests. Rather than just trying to go viral and ride trends. It’s much more important to have a small amount of fans than a large batch of random viewers.”

TikTok Facts & Stats: